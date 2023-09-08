Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 10:43 am

The return of Brent oil to US$ 90 a barrel is not enough to cheer up the Ibovespa this Friday, on the return of Thursday’s holiday, given the drop in international stock markets and iron ore. In Dalian, the commodity closed at a low of 2.07%, in the face of persistent concerns about the slowdown of the Chinese economy after a firm decline in exports and imports in the country in August.

In addition, there are doubts about whether the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) will continue to raise interest rates, amid a heated job market and still high inflation. At the same time, there are fears about China-US geopolitical risks.

“Risk asset markets around the world are facing yet another bearish morning, with investors remaining cautious on weak activity data in China and Europe, and with the US labor market indicating the Fed may have to raise rates again”, summarizes in a note to Guide Investimentos.

On Thursday, US stock markets closed with divergent signals, with most indices down. The prospects for the behavior of interest rates in the US is a central theme for the markets, adds economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria, in a report.

“For September, there is a certain consensus of maintaining interest rates, but for November the bets are divided. Yesterday, the drop in weekly unemployment claims in the country gave strength to the side that believes in yet another hike in the Fed Funds rate”, evaluates the economist at Tendências.

On Wednesday, the Ibovespa ended the session with a retreat of 1.15%, at 115,985.34 points, bringing weekly losses to 1.62%, after rising 1.33% in the previous one. At 10:21 am, however, the retreat was 2.17% in the period. Today, the Bovespa Index opened at 115,979.43 points (-0.01%) and then fell 0.92%, to a low of 114,914.35 points.

At 10:16 am, it yielded 0.63%, to 115,254.03 points.

“Investors remain fearful of inflation and prolongedly high interest rates in the world, despite the growing probability that the US economy will be somewhat soft”, evaluates economist Álvaro Bandeira, in a comment.

Not even the rise of oil mitigates. Petrobras had indentation of 0.36% (PN) and 0.59% (ON). Suzano had the biggest decrease (-3.29%), followed by CSN ON (-2.71%) and Vale ON (-1.87%).

On oil, the high tends to put pressure on Petrobras to raise fuel prices. In theory, this would be favorable to the company’s cash, but it is known that the subject usually comes up against political issues, which tends to generate discomfort in the market.

This Friday’s emptied agenda also reinforces investors’ caution. Only at night will strong data be released to move the markets, but this will only be reflected on Monday, unless the Chinese inflation figures are anticipated.

Investors are also watching for signs of Sino-US tensions ahead of the G20 Summit taking place over the weekend in India, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will be a notable absence.