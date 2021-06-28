We’re going to make some marketers really happy today. There are a number of marketing departments that once decided that their car brand should be written in capital letters. Normally we think that is a bit exaggerated and we don’t like it. But since today is International Capslock Day, we’re making an exception. By the way, these brands simply call International Capslock Day ‘day’. It comes: SEAT, FIAT, PEUGEOT and MINI.

Incidentally, SEAT (Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo) and FIAT (Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino) are officially abbreviations, but still. Shall we write BMW in lowercase all day for fun? Does that also make you so cranky? No, we won’t do it. In fact, since it’s International Capslock Day, we picked a bunch of cars that are just as loud as the favorite button of internet users with an opinion.

Brabus GLS with 800 hp

Photo(s): Brabus

It will not surprise you that BRABUS also likes to see you write their brand name with capitals. And if there is one brand that deserves this, it is BRABUS. They build creations like this GLS with 800 hp and 1,000 Nm. The well-known 4.0-litre biturbo V8 mild-hybrid setup provides the drive. Brabus equips it with new turbos and a fresh ECU, but at the same time keeps the top speed limited to 280 km/h.

Rezvani Hercules 6×6

Photo(s): Rezvani

Rezvani still uses the chassis and interior of Jeep, but in this case with extra wheels and a cargo box. The total length is 6.2 meters. The Rezvani Hercules 6×6 thrusts 1,318 hp and 1,340 Nm to all wheels, which is more than double the Mercedes G-class with the same amount of wheels, or Hennessey’s creation below. The engine is an extra-motivated 7.0-liter V8 from the Dodge Demon (which has indeed gotten a bit bigger). It passes its power on to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Hennessey Goliath 6×6

Photo(s): Hennessey Performance

Two 6×6s? Certainly, because although the Goliath 6×6 looks very tough, it is still a bit insecure. That’s why he compensates like that, see? In order not to hurt him, we put him in this list. The Texas tuner adds two wheels to the Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The 6.2-litre V8 gets a new 2.9-litre supercharger from Hennessey, which increases the power to 715 hp and the torque to 915 Nm. The power also goes to all wheels here. The tires are size 37 inch and the rims 20 inch. Hennessey adds extra LED lighting for better visibility and the whole goes up 20 centimeters.

Ford F Series Super Duty

Photo(s): Ford

Such a large pickup is always a bit exaggerated in our regions, but that’s not why it’s in this list on International Capslock Day. This Ford pickup carries the largest V8 you can currently buy new. The 7.3-litre petrol engine produces 435 hp and 644 Nm. Do you find that a bit disappointing for such a huge engine? Reportedly, the brand is working on the Megazilla, a version with turbos.

Everything from Gemballa

Photo(s): Gemballa

Tuner Gemballa is one of the founders of modern bad taste. The death of Uwe Gemballa in 2010 marked the end of the company after 30 years. At least, that’s what it seemed, because the company made a new start and happily continued with its favorite activity: grueling Porsches. Uwe’s son started his own company not too long ago. Under the company name Marc Phillip Gemballa GmbH, my son is working on a modern interpretation of the legendary Porsche 959.

Everything from Mansory

Photo(s): Mansory

If we’re going to adopt hip English-language internet culture like International Capslock Day, we’ll take another one: ‘kill it with fire’. The tuner’s name automatically apologizes for the exaggerated behavior: man, sorry. Above you see the Urus, but even a Bugatti is not safe for this tuner. They have been around for over 30 years, so apparently there are people who are willing to spend their money on them. Probably the same types who like to write in capslock…