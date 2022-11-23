United States and Russia They asked Turkey for moderation on Tuesday after its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, threatened to launch a ground operation against positions of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Erdogan has been threatening a new offensive in these territories since May.

But the attack on November 13 in istanbul, that left six dead and 81 injured and that Turkey attributed to the Kurdish fighters of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and the YPG (People’s Protection Units), risks speeding up operations.

God willing, we will eliminate them soon with our soldiers, guns and tanks

“We flew over the terrorists for a few days with our air force and our drones. God willing, we will eliminate them soon with our soldiers, weapons and tanks,” Erdogan said in a speech Tuesday in the northeast of the country.

The Turkish air force on Sunday launched the call “Operation Claw-Sword“, a series of airstrikes against PKK and YPG positions in northern Iraq and Syria, which left nearly 40 dead on Syrian soil, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

On Tuesdaya new attack with Turkish drones targeted a joint base in Syria of Kurdish forces and the international anti-jihadist coalition, led by the United States. The base is located 25 kilometers north of the city of Hasaka, a Kurdish spokesman told AFP, and the attack left two Kurdish fighters dead, Kurdish forces and the OSDH said.

We responded to this ferocious attack that claimed the lives of six innocent people

“We responded to this ferocious attack that claimed the lives of six innocent people, including children, by sweeping through terror organizations in Iraq and northern Syria,” Erdogan said Tuesday. “We know who arms, who encourages terrorists,” he added.

The Turkish head of state had warned the day before that “it is not a question of this operation being limited solely to an air operation” and mentioned some “consultations” to decide on “the power” of its land forces.

Concern in Washington and Moscow

In Karkamis, a Turkish town located on the border, several rockets launched from Syria killed a boy and a young teacher. “We will make those who bother us in our territory pay“Erdogan warned.

The statements by the Turkish president are worrying the United States and Russia, which called for moderation. Both countries are implicated in the war in Syria, which has claimed almost half a million lives since 2011. “We call for de-escalation in Syria to protect civilians and support the common goal of defeating the Islamic State,” said the Tuesday the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey.

“We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates sovereignty” of the country, he added in a statement. The United States supported the YPG, the main Kurdish militia in Syria, in the fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State (IS), which allowed them to regain control of Kobane in 2015. Russia ” expects” for its part that Turkey will show “restraint” and refrain from “any excessive use of force” in Syria.

“We understand Turkey’s concerns about its own security (…) But at the same time, we call on all parties to refrain from any initiative that could lead to a serious destabilization of the situation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a YPG-dominated coalition, indicated on Tuesday that they were concentrating their efforts on “de-escalation.” Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey carried out three major operations in northern Syria against Kurdish militias and organizations. The Turkish government says it wants to create a 30km-wide “security zone” along its southern border.

The war in Syria is a ‘laboratory” to test

drones, according to a report

The war in Syria that began eleven years ago has been a “laboratory” to test

drones, both by States and by jihadists and other armed groups, devices that are later used in conflicts such as the one in Ukraine, the PAX organization said on Tuesday.

Since the conflict began, six countries have deployed 39 models of military drones, according to a report by the Dutch organization PAX.

“Countries and non-state armed groups have tested various new types of drones and explored how to improve military tactics and strategies,” PAX said. This is the case of Iran, Israel, Russia, Turkey, the United States and the Syrian armed forces, according to the report.

All of them tested drones in the country to refine them and use them in other conflicts.

In northern Syria, Turkey began deploying military drones in 2016 and the Bayraktar TB-2 became “Turkey’s best-known combat drone, playing a key role in conflicts in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Ethiopia and, most recently, in Ukraine,” PAX said.

For its part, Russia was able to test its partners’ drones in Syria and test its own combat devices and weapons.

