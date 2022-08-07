The international community called for the need to restore calm in the Gaza Strip, reduce the escalation, and preserve the lives of civilians.
UAE
The United Arab Emirates stressed the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives.
Afra Mahsh Al Hamli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in a statement today that the UAE expresses its deep concern over the current escalation, and calls for maximum restraint, to avoid being drawn into new levels of violence and instability.
She pointed out that the UAE, as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request with France, China, Ireland and Norway to hold a closed meeting of the council next Monday to discuss current developments and discuss ways to advance international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
– Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the escalation, provide the necessary protection for civilians, and make all efforts to end this protracted conflict.
– GCC
The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, stressed “the need for the international community to act urgently to preserve the lives of civilians.”
Morocco
The Moroccan government expressed its concern about the developments in the situation in Gaza, and called for “avoiding further escalation and restoring calm to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.”
– United nations
The UN Middle East peace envoy, Tor Wencesland, said he was “deeply concerned”, warning that the escalation was “very dangerous”.
– United State
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called on both sides to calm down. “We certainly urge all parties to avoid further escalation,” he said.
– European Union
A spokesman for the European Union’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said the bloc calls on all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” in order to avoid a new escalation.
– France
The French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that her country calls on “all parties to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation in which the civilian population will be the first victims.”
– United kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “quick end to the violence”.
– Russia
Russia expressed its “grave concern” and called on both sides to show “the utmost restraint.”
29 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli raids targeting sites in the Gaza Strip, while Palestinian factions responded by firing rockets at Israeli cities and towns in the vicinity of the Strip.
#International #calls #deescalation #Gaza #Strip
Leave a Reply