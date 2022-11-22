Capitals (Union, Agencies)

International calls for calm and restraint escalated after Turkish raids targeted sites of Kurdish militants in Syria, in response to the bloody Istanbul attack, for which Ankara accused the PKK and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units of being responsible.

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would attack Kurdish militants in northern Syria, with “tanks and soldiers as soon as possible,” after the escalation of attacks along the Syrian border between Turkish forces and armed Kurdish factions.

Ankara accused the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia of killing two people in mortar attacks launched from northern Syria on Monday, following Turkish air operations over the weekend and a bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago.

Erdogan said in a speech: “We have been attacking terrorists a few days ago with our planes, artillery and rifles,” adding: “We will uproot them all as soon as possible using our tanks and soldiers.”

He added, “Our response to the cowardly attack that claimed the lives of 6 innocent people in Istanbul came by destroying terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria.”

He continued, “We know the identity and location of the terrorists and their records, and we know very well who sponsors, arms, and encourages the terrorists,” noting that “the end of the road has come for those who think they can distract Turkey with letter games, change the name of the terrorist organization, and make their soldiers look like them.”

And he went on to say, “No one can prevent us or oppose us in drawing the security line to where it should be in the places where attacks continue on our borders and our citizens.”

For his part, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said yesterday that the air strikes launched by his country in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq are “the largest, most comprehensive and most effective” against militants there. He added, in statements reported by the official Anadolu Agency, that “36,854 militants have been neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq and Syria since mid-2015,” noting that among those, 3,585 militants have been eliminated since the beginning of this year. He pointed out that “his country calls on all countries to stop supporting the PKK and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units.”

Earlier, yesterday, the Kremlin said that it respects what it calls Turkey’s “legitimate security concerns” regarding Syria, but stressed that all parties should avoid steps that may lead to a deterioration of the situation.

“We hope to persuade our Turkish colleagues to refrain from any excessive use of force on Syrian territory, in order to avoid an escalation of tensions,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, told reporters.

Yesterday, a US State Department spokesman said that the United States opposes any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria, adding that Washington has informed Ankara of its serious concerns about the impact of such an attack on the goal of fighting ISIS. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had expressed her country’s “concern” about the air raids launched by Turkey on Saturday night – Sunday, against Kurdish sites in Syria and Iraq, appealing to Ankara to “restraint.”

In turn, the German government called on Turkey to respond in a “symmetrical manner” to the attacks targeting it.