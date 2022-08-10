The International Organization for Building Information Modeling Standards has chosen the Emirate of Dubai, represented by its municipality, to open its first branch in the UAE and the Middle East and Africa region, with the aim of supporting digital transformation leadership in the construction sector of buildings, assets and infrastructure facilities through the creation and adoption of unified global digital standards for the design of buildings and facilities and stages of work in projects, which helps owners and all participants from consultants, contractors and operators to work more efficiently and collaboratively.

This step comes as an affirmation of Dubai World’s position and leadership in the field of digital transformation and innovation in the construction sector, and to enhance the position of the UAE among the global contributors in this field, with its extensive experience that made it ranked among the best countries in global competitiveness reports in several areas, including the construction sector. .

The global organization chose Dubai Municipality to establish its new branch, which will join 21 other branches around the world, as the municipality is responsible for regulating the construction sector, issuing building licenses and monitoring and regulating construction and facilities.

The organization includes in its membership companies, government agencies and universities from different countries of the world, working together to develop unified global standards for building information modeling.

The branches of the organization are local institutions that are members of it, with which they share the vision and goals related to supporting the digital transformation in the construction sector, and adopt and support the unified standards for building information modeling and contribute to the development and spread awareness of them.

The organization’s new branch in Dubai undertakes many tasks and responsibilities that support the construction sector, as it contributes to supporting the digital transformation of the construction sector through cooperation with all government agencies, private companies and specialized educational institutions whose work is related to the design, construction and management of building and infrastructure assets, and enabling the participation of It also contributes to the development of building permit procedures and automated verification of building conditions regulations, digital twinning and infrastructure, within the various working groups of the organization, and the development and application of open source global standards for integration between building information modeling and geographic information systems.

In addition, the branch is working to raise awareness about the importance of using unified global standards for building information modeling by organizing workshops and conferences that attract participants from the UAE, the Arab Gulf states and the region, supervising training programs and issuing internationally accredited certificates, as well as contributing to the translation of standards Building information modeling in Arabic.

