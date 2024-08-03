Ciudad Juárez— Lines to cross into the United States by car from Ciudad Juárez are saturated this morning, although U.S. authorities reported wait times of no more than 40 minutes.

The bridge with the longest delays is the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge, which has only four open lanes, one for people with general documents and three for Ready Lane, which respectively take 40 and 35 minutes once entering the bridge to get to the inspection.

On the other hand, the Paso del Norte bridge (Santa Fe) shows 35 minutes with any document and has five lanes open, and there is a delay between 35 and 30 minutes for the De Las Américas bridge (Free).

According to the images available from the Chihuahua State Border Bridges Trust and real-time tracking of traffic in the city through digital applications, in Zaragoza the line goes to the curve that leads to the intersection of Waterfill Avenue and Ramón Rayón Street.

Meanwhile, the Libre has a line of cars up to the “Los Indomables” monument, and the Santa Fe has a line along Juárez Avenue just leaving the tunnel on 16 de Septiembre Avenue, at the height of Abraham González Street.

There are no reported delays for pedestrians, and on bridges further away from the city such as Santa Teresa or Guadalupe-Tornillo the delay is shorter, between 0 and 15 minutes of crossing.