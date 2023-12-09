Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The International Boxing Federation confirmed the unity of ranks among its 179 members, during the meetings of the General Assembly “Congress” held in Dubai, which is considered the largest ever in the history of the game, as it also witnessed the announcement of the joining of new national federations, most notably the United States of America and Switzerland.

Russian Omar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Federation, sent veiled messages to the International Olympic Committee, against the backdrop of his decision to exclude the International Boxing Federation from its ranks, with the martial arts competitions being held at the 2024 Olympics in Paris without the supervision of its International Federation. He said: “We only care.” “In sports, we seek to develop and spread it around the world, and to help all federations, and most importantly, to support the athletes themselves. We do not have a political agenda, or support wars anywhere in the world, and we want peace to prevail throughout the earth.”

He added: The International Boxing Federation opens its doors to all members for their support and assistance, and any national federation that has any requirements can always rely on us, and we confirm once again to those who claim to support democracy, that the elections to choose the board of directors are held by a free and open vote of the national federations that can whomever they see fit. Always the most appropriate.

Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, President of the Emirates Boxing Federation, delivered a welcoming speech to the participating delegations, in which he stressed that the UAE opens its doors to all sports organizations and supports sports in the world, for the most important goal of motivating the efforts of young people and refining their talents, which is always the ultimate goal of sports, where this comes from. Congress, which constitutes an important focal point in shaping the future of this game for the better.

The work of Congress witnessed the discussion and approval of administrative and financial reports and the results of the Federation’s work for the previous period. Members’ comments and proposed amendments to the International Federation’s laws will also be reviewed, and the agenda for the activities of the next phase was approved, which will be full of events around the world.