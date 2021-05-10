Dubai (WAM)

The Boxing Federation received a message from the International Game Federation that it wanted to assign the organization of the Women’s World Championship to the UAE, to be held in Dubai during the last quarter of this year. Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General, confirmed that he held a meeting with Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports in this regard, and also contacted Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Jaber, the country’s ambassador in Moscow, and it was agreed that the Federation would study the matter in all aspects with the competent authorities in the state before making a decision. . Al-Hammadi said: “Anas Al-Otaiba, President of the UAE and Asian Boxing Federations, invited the Russian President Omar Kremlev, President of the International Federation, to attend the Asian Men’s and Women’s Championships in Dubai, which will start on May 21, and the details of the Women’s World Championship file will be discussed, and these consultations will contribute to providing Full information, before making the final decision, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country. Al-Hammadi continued: “During the meeting with the Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, the file of the Professionals Committee that was formed in the Federation headed by Muhammad Bu Khater, Vice President of the Federation, was discussed to supervise all professional boxing competitions and tournaments in the country, and the Secretary-General affirmed the Authority’s support for that step, until There will be a reference for organizing and managing any professional tournaments held in the Emirates. The Asian championship file “New Delhi – Dubai for men and women” has also been addressed, and we have requested facilitations from the General Sports Authority to enter the India national team early in the country, in order to subject its members to the checks and procedures approved before they are allowed By participating in the championship, and the Secretary-General of the Authority expressed his readiness to provide all kinds of support to the India mission within the framework of the UAE campaign of solidarity with the government and people of India in the current health challenge.