Ali Maali (Dubai)

Hagop Khajirian, Executive Director of the International Basketball Federation “Asia”, described Al-Ahly’s youth organization for the West Asian League as “extraordinary”, indicating that what is happening in the current hosting will put the organizing country for the next version in great embarrassment, saying: “The club management left nothing. Coincidentally, the perfect organization, whether in accommodation, transportation, or reception at the airport, and I have been in this field for 25 years. I have not seen anything like what I saw in the wonderful organization, and this is the testimony of everyone, whether players, coaches, or members of the Asian and International Federations.

Hagoub said in a press conference at the tournament headquarters, which started on the 9th of this month and the curtain falls on Saturday in Shabab Al-Ahly: “We seek to confirm the success that we recorded in the first version, and our current goal is stability, and we were supposed to start last October, but the FIFA World Cup It made us postpone to this time, but in the program for the next season, the start will be in October, with the end being between the months of March and next April, and what happened this season and what we saw was not at the full professional level of the players, due to the lack of physical strength in our players by playing two matches within a week. It is difficult for them, but with the application of the system in the future, everyone, including players and coaches, will get used to it.

He added: “The championship is entirely owned by the International Federation, and we are partners with the clubs and players and we listen to them and take their opinion in building the pyramid of the game, but the decisions and everything related to it belong to the International Federation, and by the way, before implementing the current system, we sat with the participating federations and explained all the details of it, such as This tournament benefits the national teams greatly, in terms of the many international matches that the players play with their clubs, which is reflected on them with the national team later.”

Hagoub said: “This tournament is among the International Federation tournaments, and therefore a team outside the local federations cannot participate. They are welcome to participate.”

Regarding the next edition, he said: “There will be two teams from Kuwait, and the same from Lebanon because each of them was crowned the championship title, the Kuwaiti champion of the Gulf region, and the athlete of the West Asian region, which allows, according to the regulations, to include the second-place team from each country that achieved first place.” .

He said: «We met with all the participating federations and laid down the laws and contracts were concluded, and a paper of understanding with them compulsory participation in the champion team in each federation, and there are penalties in the event of withdrawals, and there is a distinguished atmosphere in the tournament and there is a quantum leap and I thank all the coaches for what they offer, I gave this tournament an outlet for each Players and coaches to go through a unique experience, as we are currently seeing, for example, 64 local players, who have played 10 international matches, which is a great gain for the national teams.