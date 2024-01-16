You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Team Renteria explained the decision.
The country has not recovered from the hard blow of having lost the 2027 Pan American Games due to failure to comply with the contract with the organization Panam Sports, Because the Colombian government did not cancel the agreed obligations, and another similar scandal has broken out.
It was known that the Team Renteria tmade the decision not to carry out the Baseball Intercontinental Series due to lack of endorsement Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).
The main reason
Team Rentería USA, organizer and promoter of the Intercontinental Baseball Series, is pleased to inform you that the event scheduled to take place at the Edgar Rentería stadium in Barranquilla from January 26 to February 1 has been canceled for reasons beyond our control,” the statement says.
And he adds: “The leagues, teams and entities involved have all expressed their willingness for the series to take place, however the Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) issued a statement expressing that it was not possible to grant endorsement. for the holding of the tournament, in addition to the non-recognition of the Fepcube team, which is one of the participants.”
The organization of the contest warned that people who bought their tickets will receive a refund of their money.
Recently they had to cancel the Kitesurf World Cup in the Atlantic, since the government of that department could not cancel the 2 billion pesos that were agreed for the event, scheduled to be held from February 29 to March 4 of this year.
