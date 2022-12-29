After the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, international leaders published tributes to the former athlete on their social networks. He died at the age of 82 at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, due to multiple organ failure, as a result of the progression of colon cancer.

US President Joe Biden said that “Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to football legend is a story of what is possible”.

Former US President Barack Obama said: “as one of the most recognized athletes in the world, he understood the power of sport to bring people together”.

The head of the French Executive, Emmanuel Macron, used the words “eternity” and “king” to set the player.

Alberto Fernández of Argentina said that “one of the best football players in history left us” and that Pele “dazzled the world with his skills“.

HERE ARE THE TRIBUTES

Joe Biden (US President)

“For a sport that unites the world like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to football legend is a story of what is possible.

“Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

Barack Obama (Former US President)

“Pelé was one of the greatest who ever played the beautiful game. And as one of the world’s most recognized athletes, he understood the power of sport to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

Emmanuel Macron (President of France)

“The game. King. Eternity. The game. King. Eternity.”

Alberto Fernandez (President of Argentina)

“One of the best football players in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to your family and to the Brazilian people who will carry you in their hearts.”

Gustavo Petro (President of Colombia)

“As a child, I watched Pelé in the soccer World Cup on a black and white screen. My dad told me he was the best football player in the world. Today I think my father was right. A message of solidarity with his family and all the Brazilians who loved him so much.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO director)

“Rest in peace, Pele.”

SKIN AGAINST CANCER

Pelé discovered the tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, after being hospitalized on August 31, 2021 for routine tests that had been postponed because of the pandemic.

Days later, on September 4, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor. That’s when he started chemotherapy.



Playback/Instagram In a hospital photo released in 2021, Pelé appears punching the air and celebrates recovery

During treatment, Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, shared moments of the former player undergoing treatment. In a video, published in September 2021, Pelé appears smiling, exercising on an exercise bike and moving his arms. “Today was 2 steps forward!“, said.

Pelé’s state of health had international repercussions during the men’s soccer World Cup.

In Doha, Qatar, where the tournament was held, projections on a building honored the former player. The images show Pelé with French striker Kylian Mbappé in two photos. In one, the Brazilian celebrates the 1st goal in the 4-1 victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final, supported by former right winger Jairzinho. On the other, from the back, he prints the classic number 10 shirt from the period in which he played for the Brazilian national team.

The players of the Brazilian national team also paid tribute to the “King of Football” in an extended banner after the 4-1 victory over the South Korea team on December 5, for the round of 16.

In addition, the Brazilian fans present at the match displayed a special flag with the image and name of the football idol, at 10 minutes of the 1st half. Pelé’s name was also chanted at the moment when Neymar was preparing to take the penalty that marked the 2nd goal of the selection.