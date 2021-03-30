The International Astronomy Center expected that next April 13 will be the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan in most Islamic countries, indicating that the countries that will investigate the crescent of the month of Ramadan on Sunday 11 April will be impossible to see the crescent after sunset, and therefore these countries will complete several thirty days, Shaban. While countries that will investigate the crescent on Monday, April 12, will be able to see the crescent with a telescope.

In detail, the director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, explained that the month of Sha`ban began on Monday, March 15th, in most Islamic countries, so most countries will investigate the crescent of the month of Ramadan on Monday, 29 Sha`ban 1442 AH, corresponding to April 12. Among these countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania and most of the non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa. Whereas, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia began the month of Shaban on Sunday, March 14th, and accordingly, the crescent of the month of Ramadan will be investigated on Sunday, April 11th.

Odeh said: “As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Sunday, the moon will be absent on that day before sunset and the conjunction will occur after sunset, meaning that seeing the crescent is impossible after sunset on Sunday, and therefore these countries will complete several thirty days, and a month will start. Blessed Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13th.

He added, “As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Monday, which are the majority of the Islamic world, seeing the crescent on Monday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Islamic world, while it is possible using telescopes only and with great difficulty from parts of Sudan, Libya, Algeria and Morocco.” In parts of the two continents of America, seeing the crescent is possible with the naked eye with difficulty, and seeing the crescent on that day using astronomical imaging technology is possible with great difficulty.

Odeh indicated that there is a possibility to see the crescent from parts of the Islamic world on Monday, it is expected that Tuesday, April 13th will be the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan in most Islamic countries, pointing out that the countries that require vision with the naked eye only or the countries located in the middle and east The Islamic world, which will not be able to see the crescent on Monday even with a telescope, is expected to start the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, April 14th.

He explained that the position of the crescent on Monday, April 12 in some Arab and Islamic cities, the surface calculations of the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets 17 minutes after sunset, and its age is 10 hours and 06 minutes. In Abu Dhabi, the moon will set 21 minutes after sunset, and its age is 13 hours and 31 minutes. In Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the moon will set 23 minutes after sunset, and its age is 14 hours and 21 minutes. In Amman, the moon will set 22 minutes after sunset, and its age is 14 hours and 33 minutes. In Cairo, the moon will set 23 minutes after sunset, and it is 14 hours and 44 minutes old. In Rabat, the moon will set 29 minutes after sunset, and its age is 16 hours and 39 minutes. In Khartoum, the moon will set 24 minutes after sunset, and it is 14 hours and 45 minutes old.

And seeing the crescent on Monday from Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Amman and Cairo is not possible either with the naked eye or with a telescope, while seeing the crescent from Rabat and Khartoum is possible by using the telescope only and with great difficulty. To know the meanings of these numbers, it should be noted that the minimum stay for Hilal that could be seen with the naked eye was 29 minutes, and the lowest age of a crescent that could be seen with the naked eye was 15 hours and 33 minutes, and it is not enough for the crescent to stay and its age above these values ​​to be able to see it, as the sighting of the crescent Related to other factors, such as its angular distance from the sun and its distance from the horizon at the time of its observation.





