The International Astronomy Center reported that some countries started the month of Sha’ban on February 21, and these countries will investigate the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan on March 21.

Many other countries began the month of Sha’ban on February 22, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania.

These countries will investigate the crescent of Ramadan on March 22, corresponding to Sha’ban 29.

The director of the center, Eng. Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said, “The countries that will investigate the crescent on Tuesday, March 21, will complete the month of Sha’ban with 30 days, so that Thursday, March 23, will be the beginning of Ramadan, because seeing the crescent on that day is impossible due to the moon setting before the sun and the pairing occurring after. sunset”.

Odeh added: “As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on March 22, seeing it on that day will be possible using a telescope from the east of the world, while it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from central Asia, eastern Europe and southern Africa, and it is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from Western Asia, most of Africa, western Europe and the Americas.

It is expected that the majority of these countries will announce the sighting of the crescent on that day, so that Thursday, March 23, will be the first day of Ramadan in them as well.

And he said, “It is not excluded that India, Bangladesh and Pakistan announce that the sighting of the crescent on Wednesday is not proven, so that Friday, March 24, will be the beginning of the month of Ramadan.”