The International Astronomy Center confirmed that tomorrow evening, Friday, May 5, the sky will witness a semi-partial eclipse of the moon, and the eclipse will be visible from Australia, Asia, Africa and parts of Europe, as the eclipse begins at 03:14 pm GMT (07:14 pm Emirates time). And the peak will reach at 05:23 pm GMT (09:23 pm Emirates time), and it will end at 07:32 pm GMT (11:32 pm UAE time), and 97% of its disc will be eclipsed from the moon. And since this eclipse is of the semi-shadow type, it is generally not noticeable except for those who look closely, as the observer will notice a slight difference in the moon’s illumination during a period that extends to about half an hour before and after the peak.

The Director of the International Astronomy Center, Eng. Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said: “A semi-shadow eclipse differs from a regular eclipse in terms of the moon’s shape and brightness at the time of the eclipse. In this region, part of the sun’s rays does not reach the moon, and another part of the sun’s rays remains to reach the moon. Therefore, the moon does not completely disappear at the time of the eclipse, but rather its illumination only decreases, and since 97% of the moon’s disk will enter the semi-shadow area in this eclipse. , some parts of the moon will be close to the area of ​​the earth’s shadow, and this part of the moon’s disk will be darker than others, and therefore the moon at the height of the eclipse will be in the form of a disk, part of which does not appear to be covered by the eclipse, while another part will be darker and the eclipse appears slightly “.

Odeh added: “The eclipse occurs when the sun, the earth, and the moon lie in one straight line, and the earth is in the middle, blocking the sun’s rays from the moon, and therefore the moon disappears at that time, and the eclipse only occurs when the moon is in the phase of its full moon. The eclipse is noticeable with the naked eye when the moon enters In the region of the earth’s shadow, whether in whole or in part, but if the moon enters the semi-shadow region, the eclipse is usually not noticeable with the naked eye, unless a large part of the moon’s disk enters the semi-shadow region.

And he continued: “The sky will also witness on Friday evening the peak of the “Eta International” meteor shower, which is one of the active showers caused by the comet “Haley”, but the presence of the full moon on the peak day will obscure many meteors. The peak is expected to occur at 05:49 pm. Greenwich Mean Time (09:49 pm Emirates time), with other expectations of the peak occurring several hours after that time, and it is expected to see 50 meteors per hour at peak time when monitoring from an ideal and completely dark place, and because of the presence of the full moon in the sky throughout the night on the peak day It is expected that a few meteors will be seen during this shower.

Odeh pointed out that the best areas for seeing a meteor shower in general are those areas where the time is just before dawn at the peak time, and this applies to western America. Those interested in watching this meteor shower should observe the sky after it rises and the radiation point rises, at approximately 03 am local time, and continue monitoring until dawn. The radiation point is then located to the east and southeast within the Aquarius group, and the radiation point is an imaginary point that all the meteors seem to emanate from, and although the meteors appear to emanate from this point, the meteors can be seen anywhere in the sky, and it is usually preferable to look away About 45 degrees from the radiation point, and 45 degrees from the horizon.

He pointed out that meteors are dust grains that enter the earth’s atmosphere, then they melt and evaporate as a result of their friction with it and ionize part of it, and as a result we see them in the form of a bright line moving quickly in the sky for a period of seconds or part of a second. It is rare for a meteor to be more than the diameter of a grain of dirt, as the meteor’s diameter ranges between 1 mm and 1 cm only. The speed of the meteor upon entering the atmosphere ranges between 11 to 72 km per second. The meteor begins to appear at an altitude of approximately 100 km from the surface of the earth, and the number of meteors that fall on the ground is about 100 million per day, most of which are not seen with the naked eye.