The International Astronomy Center expected a large satellite to fall to Earth next Wednesday, February 21. It is a European satellite called “ERS-2,” which was launched on April 21, 1995, and is used for remote sensing purposes. It went out of service on July 4, 2011. Its lifespan ended, and it has been swimming in space ever since. In July and August 2011, the European Space Agency used the remaining fuel to perform 66 redirections to lower its orbit from an altitude of 785 km to 573 km, in order to reduce the chances of collision with other artificial satellites. Pointing out that had it not been for lowering the orbit, the moon would have remained in space for another 100 or 200 years.

The Director of the International Astronomy Center and Supervisor of the Program for Monitoring the Fall of Satellites, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said: “There will be certain areas over which the satellite is likely to fall, and many agencies will closely monitor this fall, and updates will be announced in due time.”

Odeh pointed out that experts expect the percentage of this fall to pose a direct danger to the lives of people or facilities is very small, and the probability that the remains collide with a person is only 1 in 100 billion, which represents 1.5 million times less than the probability of a person being killed inside his home due to an accident, and by 65 thousand. One time less likely than a person to be struck by a lightning bolt, and three times less likely to be struck by a meteorite.