The International Astronomy Center confirmed that, according to the updated orbital elements, the European satellite (ERS-2) is expected to fall to Earth, today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD, at 12:57 GMT, with an error of plus or minus 5 hours.

The satellite image on the map shows the expected location of the fall, according to this update. The red and green lines show the places the satellite will pass over during the fall probability period. This is according to the expectations of the “Satellite Fall Monitoring Programme,” as shown in the first map.

The center explained that predicting the date and location of the satellite’s fall is marred by a large amount of inaccuracy and disagreement between the parties that calculate this. Below, we present the forecasts of other parties. Note that it is not necessary that the party that owns the satellite be the most accurate, nor is there any party whose forecasts are always the most accurate.

US Department of Defense forecasts:

The satellite fell today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD, at 16:12 GMT, with an error of plus or minus 3 hours. As shown in the second map.

European Space Agency forecasts:

The satellite fell today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD, at 16:32 GMT, with an error of plus or minus 5 hours. As shown in the third map.

It is noted that the three forecasts agree on the satellite’s passage over Saudi Arabia during the period of possibility of the satellite falling.

The closer we get to the date of the fall, the amount of error will decrease, and the location of the fall and the locations of the lines may change, so please follow the upcoming updates on the International Astronomy Center’s account on the “X” Twitter website previously (@AstronomyCenter).

The International Astronomy Center’s “Satellite Fall Monitoring Programme” website:

https://astronomycenter.net/srw/index.html