The Director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, confirmed that the skies of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab region will witness this evening the Geminid meteor shower, which is considered one of the best meteor showers, and it occurs every year on December 14. In addition, it has the largest number of meteors among As for the rest of the meteor showers, the quality of the meteors is also the best. The Geminid meteors are slow, which makes them appear for a longer period of time, as the speed of the Geminid meteors reaches 35 kilometers per second.

Odeh said: “The Geminid meteors appear every year between December 4th and December 17th, and the peak occurs on December 14th, and this year the peak will occur on Thursday night over Friday at 7pm GMT, which makes the Arab world one of the best regions to monitor this meteor shower.” Those interested in seeing these meteors should monitor from a dark place and look at the sky starting around nine in the evening. The meteors increase over time, but they increase noticeably after midnight and closer to dawn. Likewise, the number of meteors is greater the closer the observer is to the peak time.

He added: “The number of Geminid meteors at peak time is about 120 meteors per hour, but this number can only be seen from a completely dark place away from city lighting, for a short period near peak time, and from areas where the Geminid group is high on the horizon.” “If monitoring from within the city, it is not expected to see more than ten meteors per hour in the best of circumstances.”

Odeh pointed out that the Geminid meteor shower was given this name because all its meteors appear to emanate from an imaginary point present in the Geminid group, and the cause of these meteors is an asteroid called “Pethon.” This asteroid sometimes behaves like a comet, with dust grains escaping from it that remain floating in its orbit.

He pointed out that, unlike most other meteor showers, the activity of the Geminid meteors is not the same before and after the peak. Meteor activity increases slowly before the peak, but decreases quickly after it, and thus the nights before the peak witness distinctive meteor activity as well. Two days before the peak, the number of meteors per hour is equal to a quarter of the number of meteors per hour on the peak day, and the day before the peak, the number of meteors per hour is half the number of meteors per hour on the peak day. As for the first day after the peak, the number of meteors per hour is a quarter of the number of meteors per hour on the peak day. One of the features of Geminid meteors is that the number of meteors with medium luminosity is low, as most of their meteors are either bright or faint.

He stressed that these meteors do not pose any danger to the surface of the Earth at all, even if they are in the form of a storm, as all meteors fade before they reach the surface of the Earth. However, there is a real danger that dust particles may pose to satellites orbiting around the Earth, as the speed of the meteor may reach To 72 km per second (200 times the speed of sound). The collision of a particle at this speed, with a diameter less than the diameter of a human hair, can create an electrical spark capable of disrupting the satellite’s sensitive equipment, thus stopping it from working.

It is worth noting that meteors are dust grains that enter the Earth's atmosphere, melt and evaporate as a result of their contact with it and ionize part of it. As a result, we see them in the form of a bright line moving quickly in the sky for a period of seconds or a fraction of a second. It is rare for the diameter of a meteor to exceed the diameter of a grain of dirt, as the diameter of the meteor ranges between 1 mm to 1 cm only. The speed of the meteor upon entering the atmosphere ranges from 11 to 72 km per second. Meteors begin to appear at an altitude of approximately 100 km above the Earth's surface, and the number of meteors that fall on Earth is approximately 100 million per day, most of which cannot be seen with the naked eye.