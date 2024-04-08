The International Astronomy Center published, through its official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, a tweet in which it said, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain: Tuesday, April 9, completing the blessed month of Ramadan, and Wednesday, April 10, is the happy Eid al-Fitr.

In a previous tweet, the International Astronomy Center confirmed Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, saying Eid al-Fitr is on Wednesday, April 10, based on the sighting of the crescent.

Tomorrow is the continuation of the month of Ramadan..and Wednesday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the Emirates