The International Astronomy Center announced a new update on the debris of a Chinese rocket expected to fall on Saturday, July 30.

The center indicated that the date of the missile’s fall will be today at 17:22 GMT (8:22 pm UAE time).

The International Astronomy Center confirmed in a statement that all regions of the Arab world are outside the fall zone, but this may change in the following updates. He explained that all areas under the red and green lines are likely to fall over them.

On July 24, 2022, China launched a CZ-5B space rocket named (Long March 5), carrying one of the main pieces called (Wentian) to dock with the Chinese space station (Tiangong).

The missile consists of four large turbojet boosters and only one main stage. The main stage currently orbits the Earth once every 89 minutes.

Since this piece orbits the Earth and is an artificial piece, it is now called a satellite, and it is a type of space debris. Contrary to what is exaggeratedly common, the issue of satellites falling towards the Earth is a recurring topic on a weekly basis, but what distinguishes this fall is that it is a larger piece than the usual rate.

This wreck is 33 meters long, 5 meters in diameter, and weighs approximately 21 tons. It orbits the Earth at an average speed of just over 28 thousand kilometers per hour.

What happens when satellites fall toward Earth is the following:

At an altitude of 120 km, the satellite suffers from severe friction with the atmosphere, so its temperature rises and begins to disintegrate, and at an altitude of 78 km, the satellite explodes due to the intense pressure and heat and remains on fire until a height of about 50-40 km, and during this journey from 120 km to 40 km, watching In the sky as a very bright and flaming body and consists of several luminous pieces. After that, the lighting disappears and its fall towards the ground continues in free fall, and it is not possible to watch it until it collides with the ground, and usually because of what was previously mentioned, it only reaches 10% to 40% of the mass of the initial satellite, but because of the size of this large debris, what remains From it, it may pose a danger to the place on which it will fall exclusively, and since water constitutes 71% of the land area, the percentage of its fall into the sea is also 71%.

The International Astronomy Center added in its statement that no party in the world can know the place and date in which this debris will inevitably fall, as this prediction process is marred by many factors of inaccuracy for various reasons, including knowing the shape in which the debris will enter the atmosphere, and knowing the density of the debris. The upper atmosphere accurately at the moment of entry, as it changes with the change of solar activity. In spite of this, there are preliminary expectations, with which the margin of error is mentioned. Among the most famous bodies that issue its forecasts is the monitoring unit of the US Department of Defense, including the satellite follow-up program of the International Astronomy Center.



