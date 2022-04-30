The International Astronomy Center expected that next Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in 21 Arab countries, while it is possible that Eid will be on Tuesday in only one Arab country, according to astronomical calculations, noting that sighting the crescent will not be possible on Saturday 30 April, while it will be possible to see it on Sunday with a telescope, in addition to the possibility of seeing the crescent in some areas with the naked eye.

In detail, said the director of the International Astronomy Center. Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh: “Astronomically, the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be next Monday in all Arab countries, except for the Kingdom of Morocco. Ramadan has 30 days, while it will be 29 days in the countries that started fasting Ramadan on the 3rd of April.

Odeh added: “Many countries started the current month of Ramadan on Saturday, April 02, and these countries will investigate the crescent of Eid Al-Fitr (Shawwal 1443 AH) today, Saturday, April 30, corresponding to the twenty-ninth of Ramadan, while several countries began the month of Ramadan on Sunday, April 3 , including the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, and Morocco, and these countries will investigate the crescent on Sunday, May 01, corresponding to the twenty-ninth of Ramadan.

And he continued: “For the countries that will investigate the crescent on Saturday, April 30, seeing the crescent on that day is impossible because the moon sets before the sun and for the pairing to occur after sunset, and therefore these countries will complete several Ramadan thirty days, so that Monday, May 02, will be Eid al-Fitr. For the countries that will investigate the crescent on Sunday, May 01, seeing the crescent on that day is possible with a telescope only from central and western Asia, most of Europe and southern Africa, and it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from the African continent except for its south and from western Europe and from the north of the American continent and central South America, in While seeing the crescent on that day is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from the United States and Central America, it is expected that the majority of countries that will investigate the crescent on Sunday will announce that the period of Ramadan is 29 days, and that Monday, May 2, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

