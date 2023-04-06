The Director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, confirmed that the countries of the Islamic world will investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH) on Thursday, April 20, and seeing the crescent on that day is not possible with the naked eye or with a telescope from all over Asia and Australia, while it is Possible with a telescope only and with difficulty from the western parts of the continent of Africa and Europe. It is possible with the naked eye with difficulty in the western parts of the two American continents.

Odeh said: “There is a possibility to see the crescent with a telescope from parts of the Islamic world on Thursday, and given the occurrence of conjugation before sunset and the setting of the moon after sunset in all regions of the Islamic world, it was customary in such circumstances for most countries of the Islamic world to announce the start of the month on the day Next, it is expected that many countries will announce Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, April 21.

And he added: “As for the countries that require correct vision with the naked eye only or require correct local vision even with a telescope, and these are few countries, it is expected that the number of Ramadan will be 30 days and that Eid al-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22.

And Odeh continued: “With regard to the position of the crescent on Thursday, April 20 in some Arab and international cities, the surface calculations for the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets after 09 minutes of sunset, its age is 07 hours and 27 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 2.7 degrees. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets after 22 minutes of sunset, its age is 11 hours and 54 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 4.7 degrees.In Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the moon sets after 24 minutes of sunset, its age is 12 hours and 52 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.1 degrees.In Amman In Jerusalem, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 07 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.4 degrees.In Cairo, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 20 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.5 degrees.In Berlin, the capital of Germany, The moon sets 40 minutes after sunset, its age is 14 hours and 30 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 6.7 degrees.

He stressed that seeing the crescent in all the aforementioned areas is not possible either with the naked eye or using a telescope, especially since they are all less than the global “Dungeon” limit. He is a French scientist who showed that seeing the crescent is not possible with the naked eye or with a telescope if the distance of the moon from the sun is less than seven degrees, which is supported by reliable astronomical observations of the crescent. In addition, seeing the crescent is also not possible according to all known international standards, including the criterion of “Elias”, a Malaysian astronomer who specializes in seeing the crescent, the criterion of “Yalop”, the former director of the Greenwich Observatory and the former head of the Astronomical Aberrations Committee of the International Astronomical Union, and the criterion of the “South African Observatory”. Astronomer”, which is a standard produced by two astronomers in the United States, and the “Odeh” standard, which is the most current standard.

In order to know the meanings of these numbers, it should be noted that the minimum duration of the crescent that could be seen with the naked eye was 29 minutes, while the minimum age of the crescent that could be seen with the naked eye was 15 hours and 33 minutes. Related to other factors such as its angular distance from the sun and its distance from the horizon at the time of observation.

To learn about the results of observing the crescent, you can visit the website of the Islamic Project for Observing the Crescent of the International Astronomy Center on the Internet at the address (www.AstronomyCenter.net). This project encourages those interested in different countries of the world to investigate the crescent and send the results of their observations to the project through its website, where it is published successively after being audited and scrutinized.