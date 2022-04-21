The International Astronomy Center expected that next May 2, the blessed Eid al-Fitr will be astronomical, noting that most Islamic countries will investigate the crescent of Eid on April 30.

The Director of the International Astronomy Center, Eng. Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said: “Many countries started the blessed month of Ramadan on Saturday, April 02, and these countries will investigate the crescent of Eid al-Fitr (Shawwal 1443 AH) on Saturday, April 30, corresponding to the twenty-ninth of Ramadan, while Several countries began the month of Ramadan on Sunday 03 April, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, and these countries will investigate the crescent on Sunday 01 May corresponding to the twenty-ninth of Ramadan.

Shawkat added: “As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Saturday, April 30, seeing the crescent on that day is impossible because the moon sets before the sun and for the pairing to occur after sunset. .

And he continued: “For the countries that will investigate the crescent on Sunday, May 01, seeing the crescent on that day is not possible by any means from the continent of Australia around it, and it is possible with a telescope only from central and western Asia, most of Europe and southern Africa, and it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from the continent. African countries except for southern and western Europe and northern America and central South America, while sighting the crescent on that day is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from the United States and Central America.Therefore, it is expected that the majority of countries that will investigate the crescent on Sunday will announce that the period of Ramadan is 29 days and that the day Monday 02 May is Eid al-Fitr, while it is expected to be Eid on Tuesday 03 May in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shawkat pointed out that the position of the crescent on Sunday, May 01, in some Arab and Islamic cities, the surface calculations of the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets 24 minutes after sunset, and its age is 15 hours and 23 minutes, and visibility is not possible even using a telescope. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets 37 minutes after sunset, and its age is 18 hours and 13 minutes. In Riyadh, the moon sets 38 minutes after sunset, and its age is 18 hours and 36 minutes. In Amman and Jerusalem, the moon sets 42 minutes after sunset, and its age is 19 hours and 17 minutes. The vision in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman and Jerusalem is possible using the telescope only. In Cairo, the moon sets 42 minutes after sunset, and its age is 19 hours and 23 minutes. In Rabat, the moon sets 49 minutes after sunset, and its age is 21 hours and 21 minutes, and vision in Cairo, Rabat and between them is possible using a telescope, and it may be seen with the naked eye with difficulty in the case of complete atmospheric purity.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

