The head of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Khalfan bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, announced that the Center’s Al Khatam Astronomical Observatory, located in the Abu Dhabi desert, was able to discover an exploding star (supernova), which was discovered by the director of the observatory, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, through an observational program carried out by The observatory since November 26, 2022 AD.

Al Nuaimi confirmed that the Observatory photographs a large number of galaxies on a daily basis, sometimes up to 90 galaxies per day, and then the next day the new images are compared with old reference images, and if a new object appears in the new image, it is first confirmed that it is It is not a previously discovered asteroid or object, or just visible noise in the image.

He said: “This discovery confirms the existence of Arab observatories capable of conducting professional astronomical observations, and capable of discovering astronomical phenomena and objects, publishing their results on a wide scientific scale, and scientists and specialists can benefit from these observations in conducting further scientific research.”

For his part, the director of the center, Engineer Mohamed Odeh, explained that on the evening of September 8, 2023 AD, after about 9 months of continuous monitoring, the presence of a new bright star was observed inside the galaxy number NGC 1097, which is a spiral galaxy located in the Fornax group, far away. We are 45 million light-years away, and the new star shines from magnitude 14. The Seal Astronomical Observatory immediately sent the discovery to the International Astronomical Union, which documented the discovery and gave the exploded star the symbol “SN 2023rve.”

He pointed out that one of the observatories in Italy monitored and analyzed the spectrum of the exploded star and it turned out to be a “supernova” of the second type, which means that it is a large-mass star (at least eight times larger than the mass of the sun) and it reached the end of its life and exploded completely and turned into a neutron star. Or a black hole.

Odeh pointed out that after the phenomenon was documented by the International Astronomical Union, the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO), being one of the accredited bodies for documenting new variable stars, was notified to add the new star to the catalog of variable stars.