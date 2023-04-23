The Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center announced that it had photographed from the UAE sky an exploding star (Nova) discovered two days ago and located in the Scorpion group. with large telescopes).

The observatory conducted light observations of the star, and they were sent to the concerned astronomical authorities, indicating that the competent astronomical authorities had asked observers from different countries of the world to monitor it intensively during this period, specifically photometric and spectroscopic observations.