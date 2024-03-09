The International Astronomy Center announced that tomorrow, Sunday, March 10, is the date for sighting the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan in the majority of Islamic countries..

The center said, in its account on the “X” platform, that you can visit the following link to find out the extent to which the crescent can be seen after sunset tomorrow..

https://astronomycenter.net/articles/2024/02/26/ram45

The results of crescent monitoring can also be viewed by members of the Islamic Crescent Observation Project directly from various countries of the world from the following link:

https://astronomycenter.net/icop/ram45.html