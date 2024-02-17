The International Astronomy Center expected that a large satellite would fall to Earth next Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD. It is a European satellite called (ERS-2)It was launched on April 21, 1995, and is used for remote sensing purposes. It went out of service on July 4, 2011, when its lifespan ended, and it has been floating in space since then. The European Space Agency used the fuel in July and August of 2011. There are 66 redirections remaining to lower its orbit from an altitude of 785 km to 573 km, in order to reduce the chances of colliding with other satellites. He pointed out that had it not been for lowering the orbit, the moon would have remained in space for another 100 or 200 years..

The Director of the International Astronomy Center, Supervisor of the Satellite Fall Monitoring Program, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said: “The fall of this satellite will be uncontrolled, and it is expected that the fall will occur on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD at 12:10 noon GMT, with an error of plus magnitude.” Minus 27 hours, and the amount of this large error will decrease as we get closer to the date of the fall, but even two hours before the fall, it is not possible to know the exact location and time of its fall.

Shawkat added: “There will be certain areas over which the satellite is likely to fall, and many parties will closely monitor this fall, and updates will be announced in due time. The attached map shows the currently expected location of the fall, and the green and red lines show the places over which the satellite will pass during.” Ten hours before and after the expected fall date.

He continued: “The weight of the satellite is 2.3 thousand kilograms, its length is 12 meters, its width is 12 meters, including the two solar panels, and its height is 2.4 meters. It is worth noting that the satellite does not fall as a single piece to the ground. When it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, the intense heat due to friction works.” To dismantle the moon and burn large parts of it, and usually 20 to 40% of the initial mass reaches the Earth, and usually some pieces survive and are able to reach the Earth.

Odeh pointed out that experts expect that this fall will pose a very small percentage of direct danger to the lives of people or facilities, as the mass of the largest remnants reaching the ground is expected to be about 52 kilograms, and the probability that the remnants will collide with a person is only 1 in 100 billion! “It is 1.5 million times less likely than a person to be killed in their home due to an accident, 65,000 times less likely than a person to be struck by a lightning bolt, and three times less likely than a person to be struck by a meteorite.”

He stressed that this fall is not considered extremely rare, as there are falls of satellites of similar mass that occur almost every month, and there have recently been falls of satellites larger than this fall, especially the remains of Chinese launch missiles, which occurred three times during the past three years, in April 2021, July 2022 and October 2022.

Shawkat pointed out that all satellites that orbit the Earth in low orbits (less than 1,000 km) end up falling toward the Earth due to their constant friction with the atmosphere. About 70% of the fall of effective satellites is uncontrolled, that is, it falls at an unspecified time and place. While only 30% of satellite falls are controlled, this is only for large satellites or those loaded with hazardous materials. Since the percentage of water on Earth is about 70%, this means that the probability of the satellite’s remains falling to Earth is only about 30%..

It is worth noting that the International Astronomy Center launched several years ago an international program in which interested people from various countries of the world participate to monitor the fall of satellites on Earth. The international program is supervised by four experts, the first of whom worked for the American space agency NASA for more than forty years, during which he was responsible for Launching rockets. He is an expert in tracking satellites, especially those that fall to Earth. The second person is a specialized expert from Canada who has been following satellites and determining their orbits since the 1960s. The third person is specialized in predicting the dates of satellites falling to Earth. The fourth person is the director of the International Astronomy Center..