The memo related to more than 15 million euros in suspicious payments between the Renault-Nissan alliance that Ghosn headed, prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Nanterre explained to AFP.

French investigative judges in Beirut questioned Ghosn, last June, in the opening sessions, which one of his lawyers described as a precedent for justice since his client’s arrest in Japan.

Ghosn has faced numerous investigations since he fled to Lebanon in late 2019, and said he hoped to be cleared of allegations of financial irregularities.

Ghosn, who denies wrongdoing in all the cases brought against him, was the chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive officer of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of not disclosing his full wages and using company funds for personal purposes.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon in December 2019, hiding in luggage on a private plane that took off from Japan’s Kansai Airport. He has remained in Lebanon since then.

In France, Ghosn and his former employer Renault are at odds over retirement pay and end-of-service benefits while tax authorities consider his financial arrangements.

French judges are seeking answers to questions about events hosted by Ghosn at the opulent Palace of Versailles, including his once knowingly using company resources to host a party for private purposes.