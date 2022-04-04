“Putin is a war criminal”

The Bucha massacre risks being the point of no return in this dramatic international crisis. From many quarters this black page of history is compared to the massacre of Srebrenica, where 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were murdered in 1995. The people responsible for that dramatic phase were judged by the International Criminal Court of which the then chief prosecutor was a member Carla Del Ponte. And it is she, today, who is asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to quickly issue an arrest warrant against Putin for his operations in Ukraine: “Putin is a war criminal”Del Ponte said, stressing that the mandate is a necessary premise to accuse the Russian president and other members of his government of the crimes committed in Ukraine.

New sanctions in sight for Russia after the massacre of civilians

The development of events gives rise to an axis between Emmanuel Macron and Enrico Letta. The secretary of the Democratic Party was the first to react to the unacceptable images of the massacre denounced by Ukraine with an unequivocal stance: “How many more Buchas will it take to push us to a total embargo on gas and oil on Russia? Time is up”. A tweet in English, to send a message to the rest of Europe and the West as well. A message that is reaching its target, as evidenced by the reaction of the French president.

How many #Bucha before we move to a full oil and gas Russia embargo? Time is over. – Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) April 3, 2022

War crimes: now the UN intervenes

One week before the first round of the elections that will see him run for a further term at the Elysée, Emmanuel Macron married to a tightening of sanctions, as a reaction to the massacre of civilians. Speaking on France Inter radio, he told Bucha: “There are very clear indications of war crimes” and it is “more or less established that it has been the Russian army. We will coordinate with our European partners, in particular with Germany for individual sanctions and measures on coal and oil. “

Actually on Bucha there are still conflicting versions. Just today the UN Security Council meets to discuss these events at the request of Russia. The Kremlin continues to argue that those shocking images are the result of counterfeiting by Ukrainian propaganda and the accusations of war crimes are rejected. Indeed, those traumatic images are defined as “a provocation” concocted by the Zelensky government to blow up the peace talks.

An independent investigation into Bucha

Moreover, Russia can boast the power of veto over the decisions of the UN Security Council and therefore it is unlikely that they will have negative consequences for Putin’s country. However, the “tsar” cannot rest easy, because from many sides (including Ursula von der Leyen and the Italian government) calls for an investigation above the parties to clarify the responsibilities of the Bucha massacre, which risks blowing up any hypothesis of a diplomatic solution. And the words of Carla Del Ponte make it clear what are the possible consequences of this dramatic escalation.

