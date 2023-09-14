“Unfortunately, those who are affected by this disease quickly find themselves having all-round difficulties because it is such a disabling disease that it puts you in serious difficulty, which is why there are so many centers like NeMo”. These are the words of the event coordinator Davide Briosi, on the sidelines of the opening of the 2023 edition of the National ALS Day, for the first time in national preview in Brescia, Capital of Culture 2023 together with Bergamo, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of AISLA, Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.