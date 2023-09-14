“International ALS Day is a great occasion where several things come together: the desire of Brescians to be together and have fun with the desire to prevent this disease which affects many Brescians and puts many families in difficulty and the intent to raise funds through local activities”. The Hon. said it. Fabrizio Benzoni, member of the Chamber of Deputies, member th anniversary of AISLA, Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.