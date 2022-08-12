Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al Ain Sports Games Company revealed that the Al Ain International Volleyball Championship for men will be held during the period from 16 to 22 August in the covered hall at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in the club.

This came during the press conference for the championship, which was held at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, in the presence of Abdulaziz Al-Junaibi, Vice President of Al Ain Sports Games Company and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the championship, who in turn conveyed the greetings of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports Games Company to all the guests of the tournament and welcomed them in their second country, wishing They have a pleasant stay, effective participation and achieving the desired results for all teams in the tournament.

The conference was also attended by Awad Al-Mansoori, head of the technical committee in the championship, member of the Volleyball Federation, and Issa Al-Falasi, head of BP Sport.

About the tournament, Al-Junaibi said: The tournament includes several ancient Arab teams in the game of volleyball at the Gulf and Arab levels, such as the Egyptian Zamalek, the Algerian Rising Generation, Al-Ahly Saudi Arabia, the Kuwaiti Arab, the Iraqi Southern Gas, the first Saudi team and Al-Ain Club, the host of the tournament.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee indicated that the participating teams were divided into two groups, with the first and second of each group advancing to the semi-finals by the “playoff” system, with the winners meeting in the final match.

Al-Junaibi invited volleyball fans and fans inside and outside the country to attend the tournament matches, explaining that entry will be free for fans to support their teams participating in the tournament.

Al-Junaibi described the tournament as “exceptional” because it includes strong teams at the Arab level, and said: “This is who we are looking for in such sports competitions, which contribute greatly to the success of the tournament. Good for Al Ain team before the start of the sports season.”

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee thanked Burjeel Hospital, the official sponsor of the championship, for their support and sponsorship of the championship and the provision of medical personnel during matches, and to the Volleyball Association, BB Sport and the organizing committees for the efforts made in the championship and for providing all means of success.

For his part, Awad Al-Mansoori, a member of the Volleyball Federation and head of the technical committee in the championship, confirmed that Al Ain Club has all the capabilities to make the event a success and come out in an honorable manner worthy of the name of this great edifice in UAE sport, adding that the Volleyball Federation is a strategic partner with Al Ain Club in the tournament.

Al-Mansoori indicated that the Volleyball Federation will provide all the technical capabilities for the success of the tournament because it contributes to highlighting the sporting position of the country and its ability to host such events, whether at the level of clubs or teams.