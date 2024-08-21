Gaza (Union)

International aid organizations and health workers have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, so that polio vaccines can be delivered.

The organizations stressed the need to deliver polio vaccines to Gaza as soon as possible, according to a joint statement issued yesterday by 20 international relief organizations and health workers. They pointed out that “at least 50,000 children were born during the Israeli attacks on Gaza, and their chances of being vaccinated are low due to the collapse of the health system.” They pointed out that “the interruption of regular vaccinations for older children, among the approximately one million children in Gaza, due to violence and displacement.” They explained that “the re-emergence of the polio virus in Gaza is a direct result of the destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure and restrictions imposed by the Israeli government.”