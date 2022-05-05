The value of deals closed by Brazilian companies at international fairs for agribusiness products could reach US$ 4.5 billion by the end of the year, according to a balance sheet by ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). According to the entity, of the total negotiated, US$ 800 million have already been contracted, and another US$ 3.7 billion should be concluded by the end of the year.

In the first quarter of 2022, more than 300 Brazilian companies participated, with the support of Apex, in 15 international food and beverage fairs, held in 5 countries.

only in Seafood Market Place for North America, held in March in the city of Boston, in the United States, Brazilian companies closed deals worth around US$ 400 million. It is the largest fish fair in North America.

“During the pandemic [de covid-19], Brazil proved to be very solid and other countries and large importers were able to confirm long-term contracts. And this adds to the moment of our productivity and production increase. Brazil managed, during the crisis, to keep agribusiness working very well, and this helps in this result”said the ApexBrasil Agribusiness coordinator, Paula Soares.

According to the agency, by the end of 2022, 41 fairs will be held with the participation of Brazilians, supported by the ministries of Agriculture and Livestock and Foreign Affairs, in addition to ApexBrasil.

“We still have many opportunities for Brazilian companies. They can see it on our website, learn about events in the coming months, and understand what the criteria for participation are, including signing up”said the coordinator.

With information from Brazil Agency.