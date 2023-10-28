The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea “is proceeding as planned and without any technical concerns,” Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency concluded its safety review yesterday, Friday, two months after it began discharging water from the plant in northeastern Japan, which was destroyed by a strong earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The International Atomic Energy Agency intends to prepare a report on its most recent mission, which continued. Four days, by the end of the year. The agency said on its website that its safety review “will continue independently, objectively, and on a scientific and transparent basis, during the water discharge period and thereafter.”

Since August, about 15,600 tons of treated water have been discharged through liquids that remove most of the radionuclides except tritium, the concentration of which is diluted in seawater.

Tokyo Electric Power Company, which operates the Fukushima nuclear power plant, began releasing the first batch of treated water on August 24 amid concerns among local fishermen and strong opposition from China, but it was completed on September 11. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the discharge of water does not pose any danger to humans or the environment.