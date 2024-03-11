Yesterday, Sunday 10 March, Kensington Palace published a photo of Princess Kate, the first official photo after the operation in mid-January, but the image was published late in the evening by the AFP and other news agencies because ” evidently manipulated.” However, several news agencies decided not to publish the image in the evening, after noticing that it had been grossly altered. “It has emerged that the image provided by Kensington Palace today (Sunday) of Kate and her children has been altered,” AFP said to justify the decision. When contacted, Kensington Palace did not respond to AFP requests.

AP, Reuters and AFP have issued a “kill notice” for the image that Kate published on Instagram for Mother's Day.

The affair risks undermining trust in the Royal family at a particular moment. The conditions of Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year, are shrouded in mystery due to the choice not to disclose detailed information on the pathology that required the operation.

The agencies that withdrew the image, which was said to have been taken days ago by Prince William, are among the most important in the world: Reuters, AP, Getty and France Presse. “Upon closer examination,” the Associated Press reported, it appears that the source had manipulated the image.

It seems that Prince Louis' right hand, which is in an unnatural position, has been digitally retouched.

The sleeve of Princess Charlotte's sweater seems to have been modified around the wrist, not in harmony with the rest of the garment.

My guess is that the photo was taken with a Google Pixel 8 using the “Best Take” feature, which automatically chooses the most flattering face for each person and automatically merges them into one photo. https://t.co/ODI3T56sPj — Patrick Witty (@patrickwitty) March 11, 2024

Kate's hands are devoid of rings and in particular the engagement ring that belonged to Lady Diana and the wedding ring made with Welsh gold.

The hands of Prince George, who hugs his mother from behind, appear to be of different sizes.

Many web users had raised doubts immediately after the publication of the photograph by Kensington Palace.

The twist this morning, when Kate Middleton, in her own hand, published an apology on the social accounts of the family of the Prince and Princess of Wales: “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally try my hand at editing. I wanted to express my apologies for the confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday.”