The British actor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Idris Elba, affirmed that the Emirate of Dubai represents a success story that deserves an Academy Award, and called on governments to support the creative arts, as they are not limited to entertainment only, but also in shaping peoples’ awareness.

Elba explained during a session entitled “Prosperity Through Creativity… The Art of Shaping Content from Its Makers” during the World Government Summit, that creative arts and storytelling carry great powers of influence and change, as it may shed light on many issues and problems, and may even inform the world entire continents.

He pointed out that the development that Dubai is witnessing in all fields amazes the world and calls for pride, considering it a role model, and it must be told to the whole world.

He stated that the power of creative arts and storytelling is greater than being limited to entertainment only, as this vital sector plays a major role in combating youth unemployment in many countries.

He stressed that governments should discuss activating the creative arts, as every great story has a great end, and focus should be placed on supporting the arts through policies and education, as it is an incubator for creative ideas.

He pointed out that technology has played a major role in supporting the creative arts, as talented people are able to use smart applications on their mobile phones to produce distinctive films and works of art.