April 24, 2023 12:30
The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of the SEHA facilities, has obtained a three-year accreditation from the United States-based Rehabilitation Facilities Accreditation Commission (CARF International) for its outpatient rehabilitation programs.
Obtaining the “CARF” accreditation is the highest level of appreciation that any institution can obtain, which indicates the extent to which it conforms to the “CARF” standards. The team of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center underwent a rigorous review during the field visit by a number of experts, which demonstrated the extent of the team’s commitment to providing measurable, accountable, and high-quality services and programmes.
Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, CEO of SEHA, said: “We are pleased that the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City has received the prestigious (CAREF) accreditation, as this is clear evidence of our firm commitment to providing exceptional care and services to our patients. In SEHA, we strive for excellence in all our services, and to maintain our high position in the country. Under our wise leadership, we will continue to enhance efficiency in all areas of the health care sector, which will reflect positively on improving public health and the well-being of citizens and residents in the country. And by constantly improving the quality of health and ensuring the best results, we are committed and in agreement with the lofty goal of (Pure Health) aimed at developing the science of increasing life expectancy, so that people live longer, healthier, and happier lives.”
Badr Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, confirmed: “We are very proud to have received the (CARF) accreditation, as it is evidence of our firm commitment to providing exceptional care and services to our patients, in line with the ethics of the (Pure Health) group to provide the highest standards of services and the best health outcomes. This prestigious achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and our unwavering focus on constantly improving quality levels. I would like to thank the entire team for prioritizing the quality and safety of patient care with the utmost commitment. We will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”
The Commission on Accreditation of International Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) is an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of services provided in order to achieve the best possible outcomes.
In line with the vision and mission of Pure Health, SEHA is committed to providing high-quality health care services to the UAE community, and is always striving to improve its services and facilities. Through its comprehensive integrated platform, which operates more than 200 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health technology, procurement and investments, Pure Health is committed to providing world-class quality that focuses on outputs in all channels of healthcare, in line with its efforts to In preparing an integrated and comprehensive health care system, whether at the local or international level.
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
#International #accreditation #Natural #Medicine #Khalifa #Medical
Leave a Reply