Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Jujitsu Federation announced the organization of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship, the largest and most important jujitsu sport on the local, regional and international agendas, at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City from 6 to 9 April.

The Federation confirmed that the championship will be held amidst strict precautionary measures and in accordance with the security and safety protocol approved by the concerned authorities in the country, which was designed according to the best international practices in force in light of the current health conditions and challenges.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation and Chairman of the Organizing Executive Committee of the championship, said: “As jujitsu fans and the elite of this sport around the world await the new date for the most expensive international tournament, the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi confirm their leadership in hosting and organizing the most prominent global events bypassing all obstacles and challenges, through Full commitment and work to provide a competitive environment that puts the security and safety of all participants at the top of the priorities.

He explained: “The date of the 12th edition of the tournament has witnessed several updates in recent months in light of global health conditions, but we in the federation want to confirm that we have always been at the peak of our preparations to organize the tournament on time, and according to the best international specifications, but the public interest of our players and the elite of the world’s players. Those keen to participate required postponing it, out of concern to provide various forms of support for athletes and clubs to prepare well and achieve achievements.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the decision to proceed with the organization of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship is consistent with the Federation’s vision of the importance of returning to the atmosphere of major tournaments, with a commitment to apply the highest standards of security and safety during the holding of competitions.

He also praised the leadership and success of the UAE in establishing a role model in immunizing its citizens and residents on its soil, as it was one of the first countries to provide the “Covid 19” vaccine to various segments of society without discrimination, as this matter contributed to the vaccination of more than half of the population. The Federation was keen to raise awareness and provide the vaccine, so that 100% of the team and members of the national team became those who obtained it, as well as most of the national and resident jiu-jitsu players, which enhances the safety features of the tournament.

The tournament begins on its first day, April 6, with junior and junior competitions, while April 7 is designated for teacher competitions, with professional matches taking place on April 8 and 9.

In a related context, international jujitsu stars expressed their enthusiasm to return to the battlefield again to compete in the largest and most distinguished tournaments on the global calendar of events, as this tournament represents for them a dream that they await year after year.