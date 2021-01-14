Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has been criticized for his relationship with Wirecard. It is said that he “lied to the committee of inquiry” after internal documents became public.

The Wirecard company caused what is probably the biggest accounting scandal in the history of the Federal Republic.

While the now insolvent group continues to be investigated, it is now Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg in focus.

in focus. The former politician had Wirecard advised – and at his hearing in the committee of inquiry apparently not told the truth.

Berlin – Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg got into trouble in December. Because of his work as a Wirecard consultant the former minister of economics and defense had to appear in the committee of inquiry. At that time, the native of Munich declared that he knew nothing about the accounting scandal.

Wirecard: Guttenberg in the committee of inquiry – “You couldn’t have guessed fraud”

Why did he lobby for German fin-tech? How much money did he get for his consulting services? And what exactly did he discuss with the Chancellor? The MPs wanted to know. Of Guttenberg they got one thing above all: a rather indignant justification.

Guttenberg sees himself in the case Wirecard especially as a victim. “Such a fraud could be seen as a business partner – despite certain speculations in the UK Financial Times – don’t suspect, ”he emphasized. “If we had known that the Wirecard apparently based on fraud, we would never have advised this Dax company. ”The allegations against him and his team were unfounded. “After all, I am responsible for a consulting company and not for Bafin or an auditing company,” it said.

Wirecard: Guttenberg as advisor to the former DAX company

Indeed it was Guttenberg with his consulting and investment company Spitzberg Partners before bankruptcy for Wirecard active. They supported the fintech market entry in the USA and Canada and brokered partnerships in industry. When Wirecard wanted to reach out to China, pointed Guttenberg Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to the company in September 2019.

Entry into the Chinese market seldom succeeds without political support, said Guttenberg. He would Wirecard not fully familiar, he would never have approached the company at the meeting. In general, the 49-year-old was always able to confidently block critical questions in the committee. His years of political experience certainly helped. Around three weeks after the questioning in the investigative committee, however, not all of the inconsistencies have been clarified. A guest article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung raises questions.

Wirecard: Vortex around the ban on short sales – Guttenberg items in focus

The article made itself Guttenberg for a No short sale for payment service providers like Wirecard strong. Short selling is the process of selling an asset that you do not own when you sell it. Shareholders speculate that it will lose value and that the trade can be concluded for a profit. As is now clear, benefited Wirecard directly from one No short sale for their shares, as the now insolvent company was then targeted by traders who bet on falling prices.

Has Guttenberg Wirecard So helped by the guest post? In the committee of inquiry, the ex-minister denied any connection with the article and his work for Wirecard. He just wanted to address a topic “that was bothering me at the time” and was “definitely not of the opinion Wirecard followed in my article. ”But an internal document that has now emerged suggests just that.

Wirecard: Internal “Short Selling Action Plan” – Was Guttenberg lobbying for a ban on short selling?

The mirror as well as that ARD capital studio report on a so-called “Short Selling Action Plan”. The paper is to be sent by Rüdiger Assion, Head of Financial Communication at the Edelman PR agency, to the then CEO of Wirecard , Markus Braun. The letter should name people who are responsible for a No short sale could advertise.

Under the “target group media” is therefore written: “Guest commentary by Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, FAZ or Die Welt.” What is particularly explosive is the short period of time between sending the “Short Selling Action Plan” and the publication of the FAZ report. Less than a week later, Guttenberg’s comment appeared, “A virus called short sales.” In addition, clear similarities in the argumentation should be recognizable. Guttenberg I have therefore strongly oriented myself to the line of the paper.

Wirecard: SPD man complains about Guttenberg – “he lied to the committee”

The new revelations cast doubt on whether Guttenberg told the truth on the witness stand. The committee of inquiry also has these doubts. Jens Zimmermann, SPD chairman in the Wirecard committee, said the ARD main studio: “He (Guttenberg, d. Red.) lied to the committee of inquiry and tried to set the wrong track when it denied on behalf of Wirecard to argue for a ban on short selling. This lack of sincerity is not really a surprise with him. ”

#Guttenberg had in #Wirecard UA said he was the company # Noble man recommended to improve communication from toilet. That his name article in the #FAZ Was part of this, he denied. Apparently it was a lie! Does not work at all! https://t.co/1QLOBB5chy – Jens Zimmermann (@JensZSPD) January 12, 2021

Wirecard: Guttenberg is rumored – CDU defends ex-minister

It must now be clarified whether the former politician deliberately wanted to deceive the committee of inquiry. The left want Guttenberg therefore summon again, like chairman Fabio de Masi explained. And also the GreensWho already had doubts about Guttenberg’s statements in December, want to check out the ex-minister again.

So while there is certainly criticism, there will be Guttenberg of the CDU defended. The assemblyman Matthias Hauer meant that SPD should mainly deal with why the finance minister Olaf Scholz BaFin supervised that No short sale to Wirecard have imposed. “This should certainly contribute more to the explanation of Wirecard than an article in the name of an ex-politician on the subject in the FAZ.” Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has to make another presentation in political Berlin within a very short time. Before that, this had not been the case for almost ten years. (as)