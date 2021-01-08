The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino to Paris Saint-Germain, replacing the German Thomas tuchel, failed to completely calm the waters at the French club, which is still going through turbulent days. The axis of the conflict is now the confrontation between two heavyweights of the institution: President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Brazilian Leonardo, sports director of the institution.

According to the French newspaper Libération, Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo have been at odds for months, although the differences have deepened in recent weeks. There is even talk that both could travel in the next few hours to Doha to hold a conclave with the top shareholders of Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, the corporation that acquired the Parisian club in 2012, and thus bring positions closer together.

The dismissal of Thomas Tuchel ten days ago does not seem to have been enough to reduce the levels of conflict in the leadership of PSG. The German coach had been facing Leonardo practically since the Brazilian’s arrival at the club’s sports management, in June 2019, but in recent weeks the bond had become untenable. The club chose to back Leonardo, but now it has another fire to put out.

Amid such internal noise, Pochettino took over a team that had an uneven start to the season. On Wednesday he made his debut in the capital’s team bench in a 1-1 draw against Saint Etienne as a visitor for the 18th round of Ligue 1, in which PSG is second, three points behind leaders Lyon.

“I am disappointed because we are PSG and we must always think about victory, but the truth is that we have only been here for a few days and we could do little. We must start to get to know each other, things can only get better, ”said the Santa Fe coach after Wednesday’s game at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.

Pochettino will not have much time to continue getting to know his players before going out on the pitch again, since the runner-up in the last edition of the Champions League will be presented again this Saturday: he will receive Brest in the Parc des Princes.