PSG have had a devastating local start. Everything indicates that once again the team from Galtier will not have the slightest problem to win the Ligue 1 title, and although their obligation is to be champions of the Champions League, their local league is a procedure in which it is forbidden to fail.
The whole of the French capital looks fresh and revitalized, however, there is an issue that they have not been able to resolve to this day: the management of egos internally. Everything indicates that the locker room is once again experiencing a division, since it seems that after the renewal of Mbappé, men like Messi and Neymar have generated a society on and off the field, while the French star seeks to conquer the world at the expense of his teammates .
Weeks ago it was speculated that it had been Kylian himself who recommended to the board to release Neymar to strengthen discipline internally, a fact that did not materialize. Today, the Brazilian player is by far the piece in the best shape within PSG and begins to steal the limelight from Mbappé, who feels left out of the attacking trident. The partnership between Neymar and Messi carburates as a duo and removes the star from the recently renewed star of the team.
#Internal #tension #PSG #Mbappé #Neymar
Leave a Reply