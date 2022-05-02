By Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Despite the most recent polls showing a growth in President Jair Bolsonaro, especially after Judge Sérgio Moro left the dispute for the Planalto Palace, surveys by the PT and analysis of regional polls have left the party’s leadership. optimistic.

Lula, who leads national polls of voting intentions, would have grown up in places where the dispute with Bolsonaro would be fiercer, notably Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, according to sources heard by Reuters.

The analyzes were presented to Lula, to his running mate, Geraldo Alckmin, and to the PT leadership in an all-day meeting this Monday, in São Paulo.

“The scenario has improved, yes, it’s good for us”, said one of the sources, emphasizing that nothing has been gained, but that the signs are positive.

The party especially celebrated what would have been a significant increase in Rio Grande do Sul, which would have led Lula to overtake Bolsonaro. In 2018, the president won in the state and, until a few weeks ago, polls showed a tight race, with the difference between the two within the margin of error.

Also in São Paulo, in the analysis presented to the PT by researcher Marcos Coimbra, from Vox Populi, Lula would have a greater difference in his favor.

The biggest problems for the PT are still concentrated in Santa Catarina and the Midwest, a region where Lula loses to Bolsonaro in every state.

All polls presented are for internal party consumption and have not been registered, so they cannot be officially released.

The data feeds into the travel and event planning that the campaign is starting to prepare for the former president and his running mate. Among the locations planned for the coming weeks, a mix of states where Lula wins in the polls — Minas Gerais, Pará and Amazonas, among them — and others where the situation is difficult.

On the week of the 23rd, in addition to Rio Grande do Sul, Lula will go to Santa Catarina.

“There’s a determination from the president, we don’t just go where we’re winning, it makes no sense,” said another source close to the former president. “The intention is to try to go to every state.”

A PoderData poll released last week showed Lula with 41% of voting intentions for the October presidential election, while Bolsonaro has 36%. In a simulation of the second round, Lula registers 48% of voting intentions, against 39% for Bolsonaro.

