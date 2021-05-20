Thursday, May 20, 2021
Internal security The Government will report on the state of Finland’s internal security, a live broadcast of the press conference at approximately 1.20 pm

May 20, 2021
Homeland|Internal security

The report assesses the state of Finland’s internal security and the forces for change affecting it.

Government will publish an internal security report today, Thursday, which will be submitted to Parliament next.

The report assesses the state of Finland’s internal security and the forces for change affecting it. In addition, it defines internal security goals and development directions until 2030.

