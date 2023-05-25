As part of a semi-autonomous power whose appointments depend on proposals from the federal Executive and approvals from Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court of Justice are losing their virginity and getting involved in politics How to agree with the president Lopez Obrador that a truly autonomous judiciary must depend on society through elections.

The minister president Norma Pina Hernandez It has just been surpassed in its institutional authority by other ministers who are freely accessing media spaces that go beyond their functions of discretion in decision-making, weakening their leadership position within the Power of attorney.

The minister’s position in outburst mode Alberto Perez Dayan and an article by the minister expresidentand Arturo Zaldivar Lelo de Larrea in Milenio they revealed the lack of strategic direction in the Court and exhibited the weakness of the minister president Pineapplewhose lack of malice led her to commit at least three strategic errors: to remain seated in a presidential protocol act as an ostentatious form of protest, to fall into the media game of assuming her as a personal counterbalance power before the President of the Republic and to confront each other in telephone texts with the president of the board of directors of the Senate.

The Court has gradually lost its role as watchdog of compliance with the Constitution and has begun to politicize their functions: the minister zaldivar introduced the concept of participatory democracy in a constitutional debate in plenary session and now Minister Pérez Dayán came out with the political argument that the figure of “democratic judge” exists, recognizing the Power of attorney direct influence on the configuration of the democratic practices of the political system and the government regime.

the minister Perez Dayanwhile confronting the Executive Power and sent the challenging message that “they will not bend us”, considered that the democratic function of a judge lies in his powers to “force the authority to comply with its obligations”, when in legal terms the function of judges, magistrates and ministers of the Judiciary is to compel respect for the Constitution.

The crisis in the Court was opened by the president Lopez Obrador through his proposal to return to an earlier stage of Independent Mexico in which the togados were elected by popular vote, because currently the highest heads of the Judiciary in the Supreme Court of Justice They lack absolute autonomy because they were proposed by the President of the Republic in turn and had to pass the exam in the Senate, while the head of the Executive and the members of the legislature were directly elected through free, universal and secret.

The constitutional function of the Court is to defend the validity and respect for the Constitution and to make decisions in presumed circumstances of lack of adherence to the constitutional mandate. A judge is not democratic if there is an attachment to the concept that democracy is a system of political balances and legal rules, in addition to the fact that democracy is based on popular participation in decision-making. The democratization of law and laws must lead to a debate that is located on the presidential stage of giving judges, magistrates and ministers popular representation through the democratic and direct exercise of the people in electoral processes for their appointment.

For political malpractice and stage fright, Minister Piña has already lost control of the functions of the Court and in the judicial corridors the possibility of his substitution begins to be analyzed.

