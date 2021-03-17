Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that internal mobility within the Balearics is less safe than the arrival of tourists.

She explained that internal mobility by residents implies greater social interaction. “We move between municipalities. We go from one place to another and we organize family celebrations.”

Observing that all mobility entails risk and that borders are the responsibility of state governments, Gómez added that “we are working on a broader and safer opening in May“.” We are relaxing measures, which always involves risk of transmission. It would be best if measures didn’t have to be applied and that everyone was responsible. “