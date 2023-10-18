Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

These hospital departments increasingly treat chronic patients with complex needs, who cannot be discharged if there is no place to treat them in post-acute facilities or it is not possible to care for them at home. Community hospitals are not on the horizon. Internal medicine doctors: «This winter too we expect a crisis in the emergency room»

People “parked” al Emergency room waiting for a bed to become available in the ward; and then: patients who they cannot be discharged from “acute” hospitals and transferred to post-acute facilities or RSAs (Health care residences) because there are no places available, so they remain hospitalized in hospital medical departments. Still: long waiting lists for visits, tests, hospitalizations, which do not allow patients to be treated in the right time (and doctors to do so); shortage of medical personnel – especially specialists -; relationship between doctor and patient which becomes more and more tense and complicated.

They are among the topics (some endemic to Italian healthcare) that the 124th Congress of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, scheduled in Rimini from 20 to 22 October, together with the scientific innovations and implications of clinical practice which, again this year, are at the center of the conference appointment. The oldest scientific society in Italy, with its 4,884 members, asks the institutions to address the critical issues of the National Health Service in a structural way – designed 45 years ago to address the problems of acute patients – also in light of the changes due toincrease in chronicity.

The “numbers” of internal medicine Internal medicine has important “numbers”. In Italy there are approximately thousand internal medicine departments within 995 hospitals that, with about 30 thousand beds

(out of a total of 220 thousand beds in hospitals), they manage 13 percent of all hospitalizations of all medical and surgical specialties

. A workload that increases in some critical periods, for example in summer or even in winter, but is tackled with the same staff, who are already understaffed.

About the 30 percent of the departments of internal medicine is located in low-intensity generalist hospitals

or in disadvantaged areas.

«For years we have insisted that the internal medicines “not highly complex” be remodeled to give better answers to the need for patient care – explains Professor Gerardo Mancuso, vice president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine –. The other 70 percent of internal medicines it is found, however, within high-level hospital facilitieswhere we cure complex patients with multiple pathologies, multiple organs involved and an advanced age, which require a considerable commitment due to the intensity of treatment.” In fact, among the patients hospitalized in these departments, there are mainly people with advanced heart failure, severe respiratory failure, cerebral stroke, metabolic comas and other pathologies That, oncethey came treated in intensive care and that today are successfully managed in internal medicine. See also Without treatment 70% sufferers of osteoporosis, experts 'form the territory'

«Read to review» Internal medicine, therefore, manages fragile patients with advanced and complex pathologies, which determine a very high “weight” of the DRG, i.e. the reimbursement given by the Region to the hospital for each specific activity, which in fact is on average lower than the actual cost. Professor Mancuso explains: «We remain anchored to a decree from 35 years ago (“DM Donat Cattin” ed) That, in the table which indicates the complexity of the departments



,





places internal medicine among those with a low specialty. We therefore ask the revision of this table because it also has repercussions on the organic plants of the sanitary ware (doctors, nurses, HCWs), defined according to that table”.

As for the reorganization of the hospital network (revision of Law no. 70/2015 «Regulation defining the qualitative, structural, technological and quantitative standards relating to hospital care»), internal medicine doctors propose, among other things, to institutionalize sub-intensive activity in the internal medicine area. «Our proposal – explains Mancuso – is to establish sub-intensive internal medicine units in internal medicine departments that manage the most complex patients, in the same way as those existing in cardiology or pulmonology. Currently these sub-intensive internal medicine units are present in less than 10 percent of internal medicine departments Italians, but they are strategic because they respond to the need for assistance of the most complex patients which we see with increasing frequency in our departments and which require monitoring and adequate tools.”

Emergency room crisis Another priority healthcare organization problem, according to internal medicine specialists, is the crisis in the emergency room.

In this regard, the president of the Social Affairs and Health Commission of the Chamber, Ugo Cappellacci, announced the start of acognitive investigation on the situation of emergency and emergency medicine in Italy.

Professor Nicola Montano, president-elect of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, explains: «La management

of the emergency room is increasingly complex and It puts hospital facilities and those who work there to the test. It is necessary act immediately, but this cannot be limited to increasing the workforce and remunerating doctors adequately for the enormous workload. For example, – continues Montano – the problem of boardingthat is, of overcrowding in the emergency room with people waiting for hospitalizationcan only be resolved if healthcare managers understand that it is a system problem, a path problem, in which a whole series of things must work. There must be beds for internal medicines and we must be able to discharge patients to low-intensity facilities, once they are no longer in the acute phase.” See also Apiafco, Adoi, Sidemast and Salutequità present the first Italian Alliance for patients with psoriasis

Lack of local assistance and “blocked” hospital beds Montano says again: «At this moment the territory is the bottleneck so we are unable to respond to all the needs of the emergency room, because we have so many beds blocked from hospitalizations often for social reasons. And this it has repercussions upstream, with the clogging of the emergency room. Also this winter we expect yet another emergency room crisis. But it will always be like this until the system is addressed in a concrete way, involving interns and until beds are opened in the area. The community hospitals ventilated by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) would be extremely important. The problem is that they cannot be seen on the horizon and in any case we wouldn’t even have the doctors and nurses to put there».

Professor Giorgio Sesti, SIMI president, adds: «The hospital system goes into crisis if the territory it does not filter admissions



self

the departments are unable to discharge why rehabilitation facilities and post-acute departments do not accept discharged patients and if the home does not accept them. Hospital-Territory care continuity is a key point to guarantee the most appropriate care setting for patients who deserve chronic long-term care and rehabilitation. To keep average hospitalization times within the recommended objectives, it is necessary to unequivocally clarify the methods of transition to another care setting.” See also Ieo Milano, genetic test predicts relapses for lobular breast cancer

More empathy and better communication: the proposal The new generations of doctors who are training, in addition to traditional skills, therefore having the “tools” of the trade of a good doctor, should also acquire transversal skills, first and foremost empathy and the ability to communicate with the patient, say Internists. Hence SIMI’s proposal introduce teaching on the «doctor-patient relationship» already during the degree course, to better treat the patients of today and tomorrow, to then be developed in the years of specialization, because talking about the end of life with a cancer or heart patient it is not like communicating the diagnosis of a less complex disease without serious consequences.

Professor Elena Pattini, psychologist and psychotherapist at the Parma Local Health Authority, explains: «Knowing the empathic communication techniques and its effects on a behavioral and neurophysiological level allows you to address patient care from a biopsycho-social perspectiveThat takes into account not only the body, but also the psychological effects of being in a fragile condition. In this way theempathy becomes a protective factor for the care relationship and for the psycho-physical well-being of both the doctor and the patient. Empathic communication, therefore, continues Pattini, «becomes fundamental part of the treatment process, increases patient trust, compliance, improves diagnoses and protects healthcare workers from the risk of burn out

».

Artificial intelligence: will it “replace” the internist in diagnosis? What stage is artificial intelligence in the medical field? «It is forcefully entering the field of medicine thanks to its countless applications and potential – says Professor Sesti –. I think a lot it is premature to think that artificial intelligence can replace the internal medicine doctor in making diagnoses and recommending the most appropriate therapy, but it will certainly be able to contribute to perfecting the tools available to the doctor for learning, updating, field training through simulations and advanced diagnostics. It’s certainly one Big chance also for research, because its applications can accelerate the discovery of new pharmacological molecules and the development of increasingly sophisticated investigations for the early diagnosis of chronic pathologies”.