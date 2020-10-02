Internal Market Large EU countries demand a stronger fortress from Europe – Finland considers the idea dangerous: “Curl does not follow well”

France and Germany want flexibility in EU rules to make Europe better off in global competition. Finland does not like the idea.

Brussels

Europe has experienced more and more alone in recent years. The feeling has been reinforced by the president so elected President of the United States four years ago Donald Trump as the authoritarian president of China Xi Jinping.

International cooperation has become more difficult and trade policy has changed in nature. China has begun to compete with Europe in technological innovation. Trade-distorting tariffs and growing protectionism. American digital giants have gained a permanent place in the daily lives of European consumers.

Europe is still doing well, but for how long?

European for the first time, the leaders of the union will discuss at length the future of the EU’s place in the world at a summit on Friday. The topic of discussion is strategic autonomy, which, at least in Finland, raises not only interest but also fears.

The tone of the debate worries, for example, the European Minister for Corporate Governance Tytti from Tuppura (sd).

“Not just to drift into the world of curled economies. It is a road that does not follow well. ”

Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen.­

The debate between France and Germany on strengthening Europe’s economic position has been intensifying for at least two years. France, in particular, hopes that some of the EU’s competition and state aid rules can be relaxed.

“Europe is not just a market, we need to better defend our independence and resources,” said the French President. Emmanuel Marcon said in Brussels on Thursday.

In February, France, Germany, Italy and Poland demanded that the Vice-President of the Commission responsible for competition policy From Margrethe Vestager actions to accelerate the emergence of so-called European flagships. The purpose of these European business giants is to help them survive, for example, in competition against China.

Germany and France are still snaked by the Commission’s decision to ban the merger of the railway businesses of Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom in 2019. The European railway flagship was not born.

Time The demands of Germany and France are now favorable, as Britain, which has defended the openness of the internal market, is absent and some EU state aid and competition legislation is temporarily suspended to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Finland, and many other small EU member states, are following the debate with horror. Finland is leading the internal market group of 19 countries, and published its own vision paper to strengthen the transparency of the internal market in June.

“Ultimately, it is a question of believing in the European social model: an open market economy and social and environmental responsibility. The intention is not to imitate competing countries, ”says an EU expert from the Confederation of Finnish Industries Janica Ylikarjula.

Ylikarjula says that Finland and Finnish companies will never succeed in the state aid competition if the EU takes such a path.

“We have to go market-driven. Those companies that have the prerequisites to do so will succeed. Finland has many opportunities, for example in digitalisation and the green transition, which is also supported by the new recovery coin package. ”

Leading the Institute for Foreign Policy’s EU research program Juha Jokelan according to which the EU can still set a model for others.

“The standards set here determine what can be offered to the market. Power is regulatory power that comes through trade. ”

Instead of the EU starting to relax its own rules, it may be a good idea to stick to them even more strictly. This is what the EU is striving for, for example, in its trade relations, where the Commission is increasingly keen to take account of environmental issues, for example.

Jokela highlights, for example, the EU’s changed attitude towards China. The partner has become a competitor.

“Whereas in the past the EU hoped for its own example and opened its own markets, it is now increasingly demanding reciprocity from China.”

The term itself, strategic autonomy, has gained more tone over the years, according to Jokela. First it meant closer defense cooperation, then foreign policy and now broader economic policy.

The underlying concern is that Europe’s softer instruments will no longer work.

“The pressure is on, for example, reforming foreign policy decision-making,” says Jokela.

Finland according to Minister Tuppurainen, believes in genuine competitiveness and does not want to go down customs, protectionist measures or state aid.

“We are a small open economy exposed to external risks, which is completely dependent on exports. It is a question of a thousand bucks what kind of internal market is now being built as a result of and in connection with the interest rate crisis. ”

Tuppurainen considers the transformation of Europe into a fortress as an “ominous thing”. Poor economies outside Europe also suffer from protectionism, he recalls.

“We shouldn’t be blue-eyed at all. There are even good elements to be attached to strategic autonomy when it comes to better preparing the EU for disasters such as pandemics. If, under its guise, such protection is created for Europe’s own industries, we will be on a sloping path. “