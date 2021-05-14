ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Minister Jens Spahn has sent easing proposals to the federal states. Contents The overview.

Munich / Berlin – On Friday the time had come: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also received his first vaccination against the insidious corona virus. The Astrazeneca vaccine has become. But Spahn apparently worked hard on Friday: There are new easing plans from his department – for the entire federal territory.

Corona rules in Germany: Jens Spahn makes suggestions for Covid-19 measures until midsummer

Since the corona vaccinations are now making good progress in Germany, more and more people are immunized, and the number of Covid 19 cases is constantly falling, the head of the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is planning the next steps in opening. Spahn calls for a line that is as uniform as possible until the summer, and has therefore sent suggestions to the federal states in an internal letter.

That reports the Southgerman newspaper. Spahn’s premise is therefore to move as much as possible under the open sky. Spahn is quoted as saying: “It’s at least ten times as safe outside as inside.” The proposals for uniform corona rules in Germany (according to SZ) at a glance:

Corona rules in Germany until summer: These are Jens Spahn’s suggestions

Spahn suggestion: General corona rules in Germany until summer

Basic recommendation : Moving private meetings outside.

: Moving private meetings outside. Basic corona rule : Those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and those who have tested negative should be treated equally – unlike what Chancellor Angela Merkel planned a few weeks ago.

: Those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and those who have tested negative should be treated equally – unlike what Chancellor Angela Merkel planned a few weeks ago. Private meetings : With a 7-day incidence between 50 and 100, only with one other household and with a Covid-19 protective measure: FFP2 mask, corona rapid test or complete vaccination protection.

: With a 7-day incidence between 50 and 100, only with one other household and with a Covid-19 protective measure: FFP2 mask, corona rapid test or complete vaccination protection. Work / Job: Mask requirement in the workplace, employers must offer employees rapid tests.

Mask requirement in the workplace, employers must offer employees rapid tests. Schools and daycare centers: Two negative corona tests of the children per week as a prerequisite for participation in classroom lessons.

Two negative corona tests of the children per week as a prerequisite for participation in classroom lessons. Gastronomy: Outdoor catering with daily negative corona test and secure contact tracking (guest list). Indoor dining is said to be closed with a 7-day incidence between 50 and 100. Indoor catering is to be allowed again with an incidence of 50, bars and clubs must remain closed.

Outdoor catering with daily negative corona test and secure contact tracking (guest list). Indoor dining is said to be closed with a 7-day incidence between 50 and 100. Indoor catering is to be allowed again with an incidence of 50, bars and clubs must remain closed. Hotels: Allowed to reopen below a constant incidence of 50.

Allowed to reopen below a constant incidence of 50. Culture (theater, opera and concert halls) : May open from a constant incidence below 50, with a mask requirement in the interior and reduced number of visitors.

: May open from a constant incidence below 50, with a mask requirement in the interior and reduced number of visitors. 7-day incidence constant over 100: The federal emergency brake, which is limited to 30 June, will take effect regionally and any easing will be withdrawn.

For classification: In mid-May the number of cases in the Federal Republic fell significantly, which is why several federal states started to relax. (pm)