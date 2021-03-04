An official intern climbs in the tucuman parliament. The deputy Javier Morof, referred to in the vice-governor Osvaldo Jaldo, stated that his counterpart Gerónimo Aignasse – who responds to the president Juan Manzur – should resign from the vice presidency of the Legislature. Aignasse He responded by suggesting that he leave the Frente de Todos block.

The conflict began with the formation of shortlists for the appointment of the Ombudsman, who must be elected in a session on Monday.

The group of the deputy governor managed to impose the shortlist made up of the legislator Eduardo Cobos – related to Jaldo -, the former head of the Popular Fund Mario Koltan and the accountant María Emilia Saab as applicants. But the manzurismo wanted to include the outgoing ombudsman, Fernando Said Juri Debo, close to the Governor and assures that the process was not correct.

In the debate In committees, the shortlists were tied, and Morof defined as president of the Constitutional Affairs committee.

“In the deliberative bodies, in the event of a tie, the president defines, either a commission or a chamber. Here there was a plenary of commissions, there were two commissions. Since two presidents cannot be defined, it is resolved by the highest commission” , he detailed.

Aignasse responded harshly. He called him an “infiltrator” and suggested that he leave the bench of the Frente de Todos. “Morof, with his actions, It shows that he is an infiltrator in our party. He has no political authority to criticize the governor, much less to ask me to resign anything. If he had a bit of dignity, he should leave the official block. “

In turn, I assure you that Morof committed a “very serious fault.” “There is no article in the regulations of the Legislature or in the Ombudsman’s law that establishes that the chairman of the commission has a qualified or double vote.”